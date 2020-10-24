uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.94). uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $7.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $188,265.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,864 shares in the company, valued at $10,071,783.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 39.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 6.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 27.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $843,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. uniQure has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.13.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

