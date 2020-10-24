uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at $9.23. uniQure posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 393.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.47) to $7.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.25) to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,553.30% and a negative return on equity of 43.95%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Robert W. Baird upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James began coverage on uniQure in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total transaction of $91,831.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,062 shares in the company, valued at $11,712,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,932 shares of company stock worth $935,551. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after purchasing an additional 169,429 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 783,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $76.69.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

