UniCredit’s (UNCRY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of UNCRY stock opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29. UniCredit has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

