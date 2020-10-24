UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Logitech International from $73.50 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.25.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $95.71. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.67.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,316 shares of company stock valued at $12,613,078. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Logitech International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after acquiring an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Logitech International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,271,000 after acquiring an additional 338,446 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Logitech International by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 336,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 43,304 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

