UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Britvic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. Britvic has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

