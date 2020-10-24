Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

