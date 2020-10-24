Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $82.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $12.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

