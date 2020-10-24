Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travelzoo is an internet media company. It engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from companies. The company’s operating segment consists of Asia Pacific, Europe and North America. Travelzoo, formerly known as Travelzoo Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TZOO. ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research began coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Travelzoo from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Travelzoo in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of TZOO opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TZOO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 15.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

