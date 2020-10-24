Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Travelers Companies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Travelers Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

TRV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.20.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $125.97 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.80.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 17,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

