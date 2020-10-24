Transform Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Amgen by 87.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,493,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Amgen by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 147.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 645,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,240,000 after buying an additional 384,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.16 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market cap of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.88.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

