Transform Wealth LLC Sells 48 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,534 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.49, for a total value of $17,636,681.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 654,941 shares of company stock worth $228,496,474. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.61.

Broadcom stock opened at $372.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $150.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $387.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

