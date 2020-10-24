Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,727 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Exelon by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,480,498 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $232,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,390 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Exelon by 81.5% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,032,394 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after buying an additional 2,259,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after buying an additional 1,606,032 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,017,256 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,649,796,000 after buying an additional 920,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Exelon by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,416,776 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $160,285,000 after acquiring an additional 816,889 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Mizuho cut shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities downgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

