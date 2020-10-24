Transform Wealth LLC Raises Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 9.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $4,136,505.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,586.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.12.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $109.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.65.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

