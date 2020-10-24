Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,409 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 371,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after buying an additional 105,282 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 216.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 47,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

