Transform Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,916 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 10,224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $137.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $58.41 and a fifty-two week high of $145.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.43. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1,959.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

