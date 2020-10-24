Transform Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 64.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $284.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $303.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.