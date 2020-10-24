Transform Wealth LLC Has $7.06 Million Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Best Buy comprises 1.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,875 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 297.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,914 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.63. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $123.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.09.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

