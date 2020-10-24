Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.55 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of Vistra worth $6,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vistra by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vistra by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vistra by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Vistra by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VST. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan acquired 41,176 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. Also, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 20,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,957.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VST stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.86. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.13). Vistra had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

