Transform Wealth LLC Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Westrock worth $6,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,005,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Westrock by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,898,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,206,000 after buying an additional 6,023,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westrock by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,069,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,698,000 after buying an additional 1,739,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 122.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Westrock by 880.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,309,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

NYSE:WRK opened at $40.24 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.38.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westrock Co will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

