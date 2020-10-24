Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.71. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

