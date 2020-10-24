Transform Wealth LLC Has $5.14 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,964 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 4.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,670,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,909,000 after buying an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 726,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:C opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a market capitalization of $89.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.78.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.93.

In related news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

