Transform Wealth LLC Grows Position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.28.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $77.99 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $66.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of -210.78 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

