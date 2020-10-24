Transform Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Transform Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,587 shares of company stock valued at $11,782,297 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

