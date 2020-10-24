Transform Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 896,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,558,000. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September accounts for 3.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 324.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.78. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $27.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.