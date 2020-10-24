Transform Wealth LLC Buys 536 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST opened at $374.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $355.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $347.00 price objective (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

