Transform Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,907,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,131 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after purchasing an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after purchasing an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,175,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.37.

Caterpillar stock opened at $168.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

