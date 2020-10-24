Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 5,130 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

