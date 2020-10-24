Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 1,501 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,615 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,042,736.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,336 shares of company stock valued at $11,893,276. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $330.60 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $335.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

