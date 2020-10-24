TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.39, but opened at $0.32. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,000 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.43 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.35.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.01 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.0609524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

