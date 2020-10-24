Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Tractor Supply updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.37-1.47 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.37-1.47 EPS.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $139.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.22.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edna Morris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.46, for a total value of $722,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,494.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,825 shares of company stock valued at $25,257,904. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

