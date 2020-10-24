Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cormark raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of TRMLF opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $14.56.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

