TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.85. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $13.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $656.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.67 million. Analysts forecast that TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

