Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Upgraded at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TITN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

Titan Machinery stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $334.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $18.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 253,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 20.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 98,392 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.