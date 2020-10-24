TheStreet Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to B

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.
NUE opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.
In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
