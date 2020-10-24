TheStreet Upgrades Nucor (NYSE:NUE) to B

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.73.

NUE opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 52,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 104.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

