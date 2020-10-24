TheStreet Upgrades Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) to B

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 427,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 93,049 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

