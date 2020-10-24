Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Given New $525.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) had its target price raised by analysts at SVB Leerink from $470.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.40.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.48 and its 200 day moving average is $384.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total transaction of $8,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,650 shares of company stock worth $51,776,621. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

