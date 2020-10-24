The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.70.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $235.23 on Thursday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $137.01 and a 52 week high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.54, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.44.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. AXA increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 449,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,636,000 after acquiring an additional 65,446 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $7,011,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 37.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

