The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 123.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4,232.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 30,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 135.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. ValuEngine raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Shares of BK opened at $37.67 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $51.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

