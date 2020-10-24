Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Texas Roadhouse, Inc. is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches. It also provides supervisory and administrative services for other license and franchise restaurants. “

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of TXRH opened at $72.35 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.67.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.14. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $476.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $12,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,668,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,373,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,634 shares of company stock worth $13,868,605 in the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $220,702,000 after buying an additional 2,683,671 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,017,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,492,000 after purchasing an additional 535,729 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,707,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,769,000 after buying an additional 471,698 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,318,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,047,531 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,068,000 after buying an additional 285,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.