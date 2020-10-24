Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Teva faces challenges in the form of generic erosion of Copaxone, new competition for branded products, pricing erosion in the U.S. generics business, a high debt load and a sparse branded pipeline. Nonetheless, its newest drugs Austedo and Ajovy could emerge as significant drivers of long-term sales. Management is working to reduce costs and debt. With encouraging progress in restructuring activities, stabilization in the United States and European generics business, and improvement in financials, we believe the company may return to growth in a couple of years. However, the opioid litigation and price-fixing investigations are an overhang on the stock Teva’s shares have underperformed the industry this year. Estimates have declined slightly ahead of Q3 earnings. Teva has a mixed record of earnings surprises. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEVA. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 308,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 372,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 33,330 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,643.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 663,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 625,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

