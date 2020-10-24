Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $557,800.00 in Stock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.24, for a total value of $557,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,379,453.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50.

On Monday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00.

TSLA stock opened at $420.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.04. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $399.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,095.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 164.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 65 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

