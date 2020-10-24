Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tervita from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tervita from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get Tervita alerts:

Tervita stock opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. Tervita has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.67.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.