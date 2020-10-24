Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,226,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,472,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,108,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $186,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,162 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,074 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.92.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. Telephone and Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

