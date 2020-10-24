Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC decreased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,450,942 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 10.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 108,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 45.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 244,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 176,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 22.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 107,818 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

TDS opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.32. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.02%.

In other news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.