TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TMVWY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

TeamViewer stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

