TD Securities Downgrades Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) to Tender

TD Securities lowered shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Concho Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. US Capital Advisors lowered Concho Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Concho Resources from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Concho Resources from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.76.

Concho Resources stock opened at $46.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.80. Concho Resources has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. Concho Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Concho Resources by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Concho Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in Concho Resources by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 59.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 2,515.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

