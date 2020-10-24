Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,000,000.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Ix, L.P. acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.50 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $26.55.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

