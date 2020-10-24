Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32,100 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 7.5% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $183,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 888.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Target by 745.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock worth $24,124,422. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

