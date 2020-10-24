Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for approximately 2.1% of Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $12,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,602,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,349,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,534 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Target by 78.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,998,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $832,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,398 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,007,000 after buying an additional 114,717 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Target by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,622,270 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $434,419,000 after buying an additional 2,428,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,004,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $240,348,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,788,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,789 shares of company stock valued at $24,124,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

NYSE:TGT opened at $160.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

