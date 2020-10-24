TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $190.00 to $193.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TTWO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.57.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.37 and its 200-day moving average is $148.80. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $180.61.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $996.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.44 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 727.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.