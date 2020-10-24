Syquant Capital Sas Takes Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,607 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,076,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,056 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in UBS Group by 210.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,888,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,955 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in UBS Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 2,911,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,092 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,666,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,316,000 after buying an additional 1,175,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,670,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,682 shares during the last quarter. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded UBS Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS Group stock opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.29%. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

